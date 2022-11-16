Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,843,669 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

