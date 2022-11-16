Comparing NerdWallet (NRDS) and Its Peers

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NerdWallet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -30.86 NerdWallet Competitors $854.56 million $3.52 million 6.76

NerdWallet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NerdWallet Competitors 432 2706 4843 65 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 73.06%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 43.77%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -69.76% -1,321.01% -8.77%

Summary

NerdWallet beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

