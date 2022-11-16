Comparing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -12.28 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -19.75

Analyst Ratings

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Group Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -100.45%

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Entrée Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

(Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

