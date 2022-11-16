Comparing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 31.72 -$217.78 million N/A N/A CarGurus $951.37 million 1.81 -$150,000.00 ($1.16) -12.53

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -5,417.99% N/A -231.09% CarGurus 3.76% 20.56% 10.74%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Wejo Group and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 3 8 0 2.73

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 654.76%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $23.59, indicating a potential upside of 62.25%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Wejo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.