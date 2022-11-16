Compass Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

