Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Steffan Tomlinson Sells 15,393 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Confluent Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

