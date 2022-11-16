Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index Sells 140,511 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Confluent stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 972.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 156,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

