Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.