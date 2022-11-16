Contrasting 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -10.07% N/A -5.16% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.12 $18.92 million ($0.76) -2.33 Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.33 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

51Talk Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 51Talk Online Education Group and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers Small Class lessons and programs; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

