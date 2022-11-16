Contrasting Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage -0.94% -1.43% -1.12% Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.47% 3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NCS Multistage and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCS Multistage and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $118.50 million 0.57 -$4.73 million ($0.63) -44.29 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.35 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,749.00

NCS Multistage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Water Solutions. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats NCS Multistage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products. The company also provides tracer diagnostics services for well completion and reservoir characterization that utilize downhole chemical and radioactive tracers. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

