Contrasting BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BG Medicine and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

VolitionRx has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,120.47 -$26.82 million ($0.56) -3.14

This table compares BG Medicine and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx -15,698.45% -226.46% -107.31%

Volatility & Risk

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VolitionRx beats BG Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

(Get Rating)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.