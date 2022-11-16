Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

Fisker has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 73.65%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 27.79 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Fisker $110,000.00 24,357.34 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -4.97

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

