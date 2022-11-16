Contrasting PolyMet Mining (PLM) & Its Rivals

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PolyMet Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PolyMet Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining Competitors 740 2075 2697 85 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given PolyMet Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyMet Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A -$15.57 million -10.66 PolyMet Mining Competitors $8.02 billion $2.45 billion -7.91

PolyMet Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.35% -6.20% PolyMet Mining Competitors -875.60% 0.71% -1.77%

Summary

PolyMet Mining competitors beat PolyMet Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

