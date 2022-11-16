Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,164,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 3,690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

