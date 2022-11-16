CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.