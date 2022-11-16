CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
See Also
