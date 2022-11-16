Cormark Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.44.

TSE:EIF opened at C$47.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

