Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

