COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,134,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 14,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,084.1 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
