Critical Review: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) versus Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nurix Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.44, indicating a potential upside of 135.52%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 343.65%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $29.75 million 22.50 -$117.19 million ($3.71) -3.83 Assembly Biosciences $6.25 million 10.85 -$129.85 million ($2.84) -0.49

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nurix Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -436.66% -54.50% -38.76% Assembly Biosciences N/A -65.90% -57.74%

Risk & Volatility

Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Assembly Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection. It is also developing ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase 1a clinical study, and ABI-4334, which is in pre-clinical trials for the treatment of HBV. The company has collaboration agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation; and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus infection. It also has strategic license agreements with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation; and Door Pharmaceuticals, LLC. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

