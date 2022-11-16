Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

