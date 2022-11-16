Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger Sells 5,291 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMI opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.