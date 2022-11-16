Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Tony Satterthwaite Sells 7,610 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $1,905,199.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

