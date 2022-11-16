CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVV stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

