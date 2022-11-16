Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1,233.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 78,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 397,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

