Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,498 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

