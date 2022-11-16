Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $352.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

