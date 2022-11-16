Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

