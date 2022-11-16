Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,081 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

