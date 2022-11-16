Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.73.

NYSE URI opened at $354.89 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

