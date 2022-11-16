Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

