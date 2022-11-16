Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $157,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.