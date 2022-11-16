Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.