Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 229.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 167.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 491,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,711,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,788,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

