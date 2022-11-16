Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

