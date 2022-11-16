Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 305,930 shares of company stock worth $10,497,525. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

