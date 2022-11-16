Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.