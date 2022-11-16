Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 507.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 373.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $264.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

