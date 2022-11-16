Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

