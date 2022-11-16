Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,863,000 after purchasing an additional 573,058 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
