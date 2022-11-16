Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 991 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 214,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.