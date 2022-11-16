Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $85,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after buying an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 473.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

