Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

NYSE:DFS opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

