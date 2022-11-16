Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,183.3% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $295.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

