Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

DQ stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

