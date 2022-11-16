Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
