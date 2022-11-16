Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

