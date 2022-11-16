Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,578,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
