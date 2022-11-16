Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

