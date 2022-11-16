Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

