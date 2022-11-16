Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

