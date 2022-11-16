Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,209.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
