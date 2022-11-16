Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,209.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

